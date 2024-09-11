Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Ziff Davis accounts for 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Ziff Davis worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

