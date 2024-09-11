Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Alkermes worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

