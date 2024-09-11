Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5,971.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 672,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,273,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Albany International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 263.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

