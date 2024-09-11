Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $40.78 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for about 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

