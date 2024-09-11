Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for about 0.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,922,000 after acquiring an additional 145,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,257,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

