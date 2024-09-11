Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,947 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 848,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EB. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EB

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.