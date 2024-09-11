Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 3,355 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,642. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

