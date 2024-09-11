Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of WalkMe worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in WalkMe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

