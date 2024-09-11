Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of UFP Technologies worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.47. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

