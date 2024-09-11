Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after buying an additional 442,340 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $657,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,545.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $664,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,646,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $657,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,545.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,772. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PWSC stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

