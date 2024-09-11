RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.26 and a 12-month high of C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.76.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

