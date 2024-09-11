Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.69

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $54.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,413.90 or 0.99962427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

