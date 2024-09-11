Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
