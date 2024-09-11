Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 5,882,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,796,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

