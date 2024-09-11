Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. 6,992,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,020,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

