Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $12.50 at Bank of America

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.