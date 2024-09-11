Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 177,606 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $35,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

