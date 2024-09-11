Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

