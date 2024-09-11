Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of TopBuild worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

