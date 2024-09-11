Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

