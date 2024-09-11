Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,023.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

