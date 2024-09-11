Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.20 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $33,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.