Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $41.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.