Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $53.94 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,593 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $53,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $185.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.