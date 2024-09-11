Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $347.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.42. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.