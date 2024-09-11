Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 234 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $417.65 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

