Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,119 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $495.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

