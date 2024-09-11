Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,569 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

