Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKR opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.