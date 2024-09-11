Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.41)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5-218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.42 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to $(2.12)-$(2.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.63.

RBRK stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

