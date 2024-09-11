Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Jay Kaplowitz Sells 116,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.31.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.