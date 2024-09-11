Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Jay Kaplowitz Sells 116,800 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.31.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

