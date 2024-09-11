Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 324752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

