Sachetta LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $365.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $342.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.