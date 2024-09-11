Sachetta LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

