Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

