Sachetta LLC Purchases 52 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

