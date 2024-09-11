Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

