Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Down 5.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 2,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
