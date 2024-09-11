Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.6%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $242.01 and last traded at $242.12. 923,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,541,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average is $268.91. The company has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

