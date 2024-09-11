Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $318.79 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.95 or 0.04079268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,884,138,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,863,509,370 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

