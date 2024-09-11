Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $257.21

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and traded as high as $278.90. Schindler shares last traded at $278.90, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Schindler Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.21 and its 200 day moving average is $257.13.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

