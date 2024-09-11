Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

