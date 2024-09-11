Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.35

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 11073167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

