Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

