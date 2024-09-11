Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,961 shares of company stock valued at $630,025. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

