Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,106 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

