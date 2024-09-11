Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 557 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.