Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Schneider National Stock Down 3.1 %

SNDR traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

