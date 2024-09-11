Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,088,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 3,317,257 shares.The stock last traded at $22.81 and had previously closed at $22.59.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
