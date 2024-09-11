Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,088,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 3,317,257 shares.The stock last traded at $22.81 and had previously closed at $22.59.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.