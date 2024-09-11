Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.